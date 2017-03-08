Clarks roasted while being honored wi...

Clarks roasted while being honored with Foley Award

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

PORTSMOUTH – Family and more than 200 community members and friends of Dr. Geoffrey Clark and New Hampshire state Senator Martha Fuller Clark were on hand to see the couple accept the Eileen D. Foley Award from Friends Forever. Friends Forever takes a grassroots approach in assisting youth from conflict-prone regions of the world such as Northern Ireland, Israel and the occupied territories of Palestine and also Uganda; build lasting friendships across cultural, religious and political divides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching for an old friend... Mar 4 searching 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lighting 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC