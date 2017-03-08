Clarks roasted while being honored with Foley Award
PORTSMOUTH – Family and more than 200 community members and friends of Dr. Geoffrey Clark and New Hampshire state Senator Martha Fuller Clark were on hand to see the couple accept the Eileen D. Foley Award from Friends Forever. Friends Forever takes a grassroots approach in assisting youth from conflict-prone regions of the world such as Northern Ireland, Israel and the occupied territories of Palestine and also Uganda; build lasting friendships across cultural, religious and political divides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for an old friend...
|Mar 4
|searching
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC