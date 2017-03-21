Author speaking at Dover library abou...

Author speaking at Dover library about his latest book

Local author Rodney K. Watterson will be speaking at the Dover Public Library on Wednesday, March 29, about his most recent book “Boomtown Portsmouth: The World War II Transformation of a Quiet New England Seaport.” Watterson's presentation will draw from his recently published book, "Boomtown Portsmouth," emphasizing the wartime transformation that revitalized the city and enabled it to move so boldly into the future that it enjoys today.

