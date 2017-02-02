Writers on a New England Stage Presen...

Writers on a New England Stage Presents Author Krista Tippett

Thursday Feb 2

On Thursday, March 2, Krista Tippett will take the stage to discuss her New York Times bestseller BECOMING WISE: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living, now available in paperback for the first time. In this remarkable book, Peabody Award-winning broadcaster and National Humanities Medalist Krista Tippett has created a master class in living in a fractured world, drawn from the stories of extraordinary individuals who possess "spiritual genius."

