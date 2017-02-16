Writers In The Loft Presents the Stra...

Writers In The Loft Presents the Stranger in the Woods

On Tuesday, March 14, celebrated author Michael Finkel comes to town with his latest work, THE STRANGER IN THE WOODS: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit. Finkel will discuss one of this generation's remarkable news stories - the true tale of a hermit who lived alone in a tent in the Maine woods for twenty-seven years.

