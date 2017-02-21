UNH eyes parking deck at Mill Road lot

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

UNH has hired a Portsmouth firm to study the costs and benefits of building a single-story parking deck atop the existing lot, said Doug Bencks, the university architect and director of campus planning. The project would add capacity near the Memorial Union Building and Paul Creative Arts Center while potentially satisfying parking needs for future downtown development.

