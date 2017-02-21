UNH eyes parking deck at Mill Road lot
UNH has hired a Portsmouth firm to study the costs and benefits of building a single-story parking deck atop the existing lot, said Doug Bencks, the university architect and director of campus planning. The project would add capacity near the Memorial Union Building and Paul Creative Arts Center while potentially satisfying parking needs for future downtown development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
|Help finding a rv park (May '16)
|May '16
|Welder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC