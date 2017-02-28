The Music Hall to Present 26th Annual...

The Music Hall to Present 26th Annual Kitchen Tour in Downtown Portsmouth

The Music Hall is proud to present its 26th Annual Kitchen Tour, this year set in the heart of Portsmouth's Little Harbor neighborhood, on Take a stroll and admire the contemporary and vintage styles created by top designers and builders in the Seacoast. With coastal influences and historic flourishes, this year's Kitchen Tour features breathtaking kitchens of all shapes and sizes.

