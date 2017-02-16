Storm wreaks havoc on Greater Lowell ...

Storm wreaks havoc on Greater Lowell roads; car crashes into Pelham home

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Lowell Sun

The biggest snowstorm to hit the Northeast this winter dropped a foot or more of snow along the New York-to-Boston corridor Thursday, turning roads treacherous, grounding flights and giving millions of people weather whiplash a day after temperatures soared into the 50s and 60s. Scores of accidents were reported as drivers confronted blowing snow and slick highways.

Portsmouth, NH

