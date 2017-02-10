Seacoast hunkers down for major snows...

Seacoast hunkers down for major snowstorm

PORTSMOUTH – A major winter storm that began Sunday afternoon was expected to drop more than a foot-and-a-half of snow in the Seacoast area, according to Andy Pohl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Gray, Maine. Pohl said parts of York County may see up to 2 feet.

