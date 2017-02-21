Raising a brush: Artist Julia Barretta s mural depicts ongoing fight Posted at
Artist Julia Barrett has created a 20-foot-tall mural portraying the ongoing fight for civil liberties using influential figures Gloria Steinem and Dorothy Pitman Hughes as inspiration. In light of the inauguration of President Trump, Barrett wanted to spark and encourage further growth and awareness of gender issues.
