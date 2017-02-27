Portsmouth woman gives $650K to UNH m...

Portsmouth woman gives $650K to UNH marine lab, honors late husband

Nancy Beck has made a gift of $650,000 from her estate to the University of New Hampshire to honor her and her late husband Dr. Peter Beck's long-standing commitment to the Shoals Marine Laboratory. “We consider Appledore Island and the Shoals Marine Laboratory a vital extension of our beloved Portsmouth community, which has been so good to us,” said Beck.

