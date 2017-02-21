Portsmouth standoff details emerge
Susanne Becker, 46, has been charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and two counts of criminal threatening after she used an Airsoft handgun to terrorize police who responded to a call at 704 Springbrook Circle about 1:46 p.m. Monday.
