Portsmouth Naval Shipyard exempt from Trump hiring freeze
PORTSMOUTH – The Department of Defense has exempted the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from President Donald Trump's hiring freeze for civilian employees. U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. broke the news on her Twitter account Thursday morning, saying “following my request, just informed by DoD that PNSY is exempt from fed hiring freeze.” The news comes two days after Shaheen and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced legislation aimed at exempting all public shipyard workers from Trump's federal hiring freeze.
