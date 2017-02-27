New Hampshire Theatre Project's Senio...

New Hampshire Theatre Project's Senior Rep Will Bring Hilarity to Portsmouth in is he Dead?

New Hampshire Theatre Project's Youth Repertory Company will present Is He Dead?, a hilarious farce by Mark Twain and David Ives , on March 17-26, 2017 at West End Studio Theatre in Portsmouth, NH. Is He Dead? was written by Mark Twain in 1898 but remained undiscovered until 2003.

Portsmouth, NH

