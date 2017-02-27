New Hampshire Theatre Project's Senior Rep Will Bring Hilarity to Portsmouth in is he Dead?
New Hampshire Theatre Project's Youth Repertory Company will present Is He Dead?, a hilarious farce by Mark Twain and David Ives , on March 17-26, 2017 at West End Studio Theatre in Portsmouth, NH. Is He Dead? was written by Mark Twain in 1898 but remained undiscovered until 2003.
