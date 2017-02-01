'Mary Poppins' to be Prescott Park's summer musical Posted at

'Mary Poppins' to be Prescott Park's ...

'Mary Poppins' to be Prescott Park's summer musical

8 hrs ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

The production will feature more than 50 local performers including more than a dozen local young actors. The debut of "Mary Poppins" at the park will be the first time this musical has been produced on an outdoor theater in this region.

Portsmouth, NH

