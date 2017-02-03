Kindergarten registration begins
Annual scholarships in the range of $1,000 to $5,000 are available to New Hampshire residents who are in the process of post-secondary education in nursing, medicine or social work from the Alice M. Yarnold and Samuel Yarnold Scholarship Trust. Post-secondary students should contact the Yarnold Trust at 127 Parrott Ave., Portsmouth, 03801, to request an application.
