Insurcomm to host Dover Chamber open house Feb. 28

Insurcomm Inc. will host the next Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce Business Open House on Tuesday, February 28. This event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the company's location, 290 Heritage Avenue in Portsmouth. Insurcomm is a leading insurance restoration contractor specializing in fire and water damage cleanup and restoration, mold remediation, remodeling and reconstruction.

