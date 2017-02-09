In Brief: Scholarships available for students interested in medicine
Annual scholarships in the range of $1,000 to $5,000 are available for New Hampshire residents who are already in post-secondary education and who are pursuing studies in the fields of nursing, medicine or social work.
