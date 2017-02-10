Getting ready for prestigious Westminster Dog Show Updated at
His owner, city resident Stacey Carver, said it was just one of the many ways she gets Poe CH Celtic Moons Man of the Crowd, his official show name, ready to show in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which got underway this weekend and continues into the coming week. Poe is sponsored by Club Canine Dog Wash in Portsmouth where Carver is a dog groomer.
