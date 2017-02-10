Getting ready for prestigious Westmin...

Getting ready for prestigious Westminster Dog Show Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

His owner, city resident Stacey Carver, said it was just one of the many ways she gets Poe CH Celtic Moons Man of the Crowd, his official show name, ready to show in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which got underway this weekend and continues into the coming week. Poe is sponsored by Club Canine Dog Wash in Portsmouth where Carver is a dog groomer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan 18 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lighting 1
Help finding a rv park (May '16) May '16 Welder 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Rockingham County was issued at February 11 at 4:20PM EST

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,771,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC