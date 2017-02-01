Durham seeking Bee City USA status
The town is seeking Bee City USA status, which recognizes communities looking to protect bees and similar species. Durham Agriculture Commission member and longtime beekeeper Lee Alexander said the program encourages communities to create and maintain habitats suitable for these critical insects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
|Help finding a rv park (May '16)
|May '16
|Welder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC