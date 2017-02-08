Dancing in defiance: One Billion Rising Gala to benefit HAVEN-NH Feb. 12 Posted at
This Sunday, Feb. 12, there'll be a mass demonstration of activism that aims to shine a light on violence against women in its many forms in the hope of ending it. But these activists aren't going to march down Portsmouth's Congress Street, or hold signs of protest in the center of town, or require a police presence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
|Help finding a rv park (May '16)
|May '16
|Welder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC