Classical station WBACH abruptly pulled from airwaves
The classical radio station WBACH stopped broadcasting over the weekend, after serving southern and midcoast Maine for more than 25 years. With little warning on Saturday, the 96.9 frequency in Portland changed to simulcasting "The Wolf" country music station, and on Sunday the 106.9 frequency that serves the coastal region changed to a rock music station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
|Help finding a rv park (May '16)
|May '16
|Welder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC