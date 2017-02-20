Classical station WBACH abruptly pull...

Classical station WBACH abruptly pulled from airwaves

Monday Feb 20 Read more: Bangor Daily News

The classical radio station WBACH stopped broadcasting over the weekend, after serving southern and midcoast Maine for more than 25 years. With little warning on Saturday, the 96.9 frequency in Portland changed to simulcasting "The Wolf" country music station, and on Sunday the 106.9 frequency that serves the coastal region changed to a rock music station.

Portsmouth, NH

