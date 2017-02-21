Bill would double NH funds for substa...

Bill would double NH funds for substance abuse treatment

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

As the state struggles to harness an opioid crisis, the Senate Finance Committee has recommended the passage of a bill that would increase funding for the state Alcohol Fund in line with Gov. Chris Sununu's proposed budget. With the future of the Affordable Care Act uncertain, treatment services that receive the alcohol fund dollars say any state funding increase would make a difference.  The alcohol fund takes a small amount of state liquor revenue sales and redirects it towards substance abuse prevention and treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lighting 1
Help finding a rv park (May '16) May '16 Welder 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC