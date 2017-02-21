Bill would double NH funds for substance abuse treatment
As the state struggles to harness an opioid crisis, the Senate Finance Committee has recommended the passage of a bill that would increase funding for the state Alcohol Fund in line with Gov. Chris Sununu's proposed budget. With the future of the Affordable Care Act uncertain, treatment services that receive the alcohol fund dollars say any state funding increase would make a difference. The alcohol fund takes a small amount of state liquor revenue sales and redirects it towards substance abuse prevention and treatment.
