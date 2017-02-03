Air Force allots more money for filtration system at Pease
The Air Force and the city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, have reached a second agreement to continue the design of a treatment system to remove PFC contaminants from wells at the former Pease Air Force Base. Officials say $46,623 will be used for engineering work to further determine the parameters and location of the final water treatment system.
