Air Force allots more money for filtr...

Air Force allots more money for filtration system at Pease

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Washington Times

The Air Force and the city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, have reached a second agreement to continue the design of a treatment system to remove PFC contaminants from wells at the former Pease Air Force Base. Officials say $46,623 will be used for engineering work to further determine the parameters and location of the final water treatment system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan 18 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lighting 1
Help finding a rv park (May '16) May '16 Welder 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,232 • Total comments across all topics: 278,546,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC