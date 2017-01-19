Writers in the Loft Presents Brad Gooch
Award-winning and bestselling biographer Brad Gooch comes to town on Thursday, February 2, with his latest book, RUMI'S SECRET: The Life of the Sufi Poet of Love. In this breakthrough biography, Brad Gooch brilliantly brings to life Rumi, the 13th-century Persian poet revered by Western readers - a favorite of Madonna, Deepak Chopra and Oliver Stone .
