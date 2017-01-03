Wings restaurant eyes February opening

A wings and sports bar coming to Dover in the block next to City Hall is progressing toward an opening in the next couple months. Wing-itz, which has had a location in Portsmouth since 2007, has a goal of opening its new Central Ave. location in February, according to owner Derek Fisher.

