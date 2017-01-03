Wings restaurant eyes February opening
A wings and sports bar coming to Dover in the block next to City Hall is progressing toward an opening in the next couple months. Wing-itz, which has had a location in Portsmouth since 2007, has a goal of opening its new Central Ave. location in February, according to owner Derek Fisher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|Bernie lover
|1
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ...
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
|Help finding a rv park (May '16)
|May '16
|Welder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC