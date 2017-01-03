Waramaug LS Hotels Renovates Northeast Fairfield Inn Portfolio

Waramaug LS Hotels LLC, a private investment group, has completed renovations of six Fairfield Inn by Marriott hotels, totaling more than 680 rooms, located throughout New England. Purchased in the first quarter of 2015, the portfolio comprises the Fairfield Inn Burlington in Williston, VT; Fairfield Inn Portsmouth Seacoast in Portsmouth, NH; Fairfield Inn Amesbury in Amesbury, MA; Fairfield Inn Boston Woburn Burlington in Woburn, MA; Fairfield Inn Boston Tewksbury Andover in Tewksbury, MA; and the Fairfield Inn New Haven in Wallingford, CT.

