Waramaug LS Hotels Renovates Northeas...

Waramaug LS Hotels Renovates Northeast Fairfield Inn Portfolio

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Hotel Business

Waramaug LS Hotels LLC, a private investment group, has completed renovations of six Fairfield Inn by Marriott hotels, totaling more than 680 rooms, located throughout New England. Purchased in the first quarter of 2015, the portfolio comprises the Fairfield Inn Burlington in Williston, VT; Fairfield Inn Portsmouth Seacoast in Portsmouth, NH; Fairfield Inn Amesbury in Amesbury, MA; Fairfield Inn Boston Woburn Burlington in Woburn, MA; Fairfield Inn Boston Tewksbury Andover in Tewksbury, MA; and the Fairfield Inn New Haven in Wallingford, CT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary Aug '16 Bernie lover 1
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide Jul '16 Lighting 1
Help finding a rv park (May '16) May '16 Welder 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,793 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,630

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC