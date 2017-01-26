UNH alumna pledges $8M to expand student supports
Judith “Jude” Blake of the University of New Hampshire's Class of 1977 has pledged $8 million of her estate to the UNH to support students in the business college as well as to enable more students to participate in the university's Northeast Passage program and the Shoals Marine Laboratory. Most of the bequest will provide scholarships for students in the Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics and address needs that directly benefit business students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
|Help finding a rv park (May '16)
|May '16
|Welder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC