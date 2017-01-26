UNH alumna pledges $8M to expand stud...

UNH alumna pledges $8M to expand student supports

Judith “Jude” Blake of the University of New Hampshire's Class of 1977 has pledged $8 million of her estate to the UNH to support students in the business college as well as to enable more students to participate in the university's Northeast Passage program and the Shoals Marine Laboratory. Most of the bequest will provide scholarships for students in the Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics and address needs that directly benefit business students.

