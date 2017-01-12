THC lollipops warning at Portsmouth s...

THC lollipops warning at Portsmouth schools

30 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Parents of school students were notified Friday afternoon that lollipops "laced with tetrahydrocannabinol ," the main mind-altering ingredient in marijuana, "are appearing in the Portsmouth community." School parents were notified by email Friday that the lollipops "look like a regular blow-pop lollipops but can be dangerous."

