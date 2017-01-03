Sununu celebrates inauguration in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH – A large crowd was on hand to celebrate Governor Chris Sununu's inauguration at the Sheraton Harborside on Friday night. The youngest governor in the history of the state was all smiles as he welcomed guests to a cocktail reception, which they had to pay to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|Bernie lover
|1
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ...
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
|Help finding a rv park (May '16)
|May '16
|Welder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC