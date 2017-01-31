Rochester Police Log
ROCHESTER – The following items are based on 1,132 entries on the Rochester Police Log from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22: 1:46 a.m. – On Daffodil Hill Lane, a mother has apparently caught her son and his girlfriend “cooking crystal meth.” 7:47 a.m. – A man was asked to leave a woman's home on Sheridan Avenue. Now she has found cords cut on her vacuum, sound equipment and more.
