Portsmouth's Jones Avenue landfill ra...

Portsmouth's Jones Avenue landfill raises concerns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

During a visit to the city-owned recreation land that's hidden at the end of Jones Avenue and contains the capped landfill, Splaine said he worries chemicals could be coming out of the sides or edges of the landfill. “There may be some bad stuff, icky goo, going into the Sagamore Creek,” Splaine said Friday as he stood at the edge of the creek and looked up at the fenced-in landfill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth Jan 18 VictorOrians 1
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lighting 1
Help finding a rv park (May '16) May '16 Welder 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,559 • Total comments across all topics: 278,351,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC