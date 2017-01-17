PlaneSense launches PC-24 fractional ownership programme
US operator PlaneSense has launched its Pilatus PC-24 fractional ownership programme, as it prepares to take delivery of the first aircraft - serial number 101 - later this year. The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company is the launch customer for the superlight business jet, which is on track to receive European and US certification in the fourth quarter.
