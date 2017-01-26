NH Senate to take up bill to help dai...

NH Senate to take up bill to help dairy farmers Posted at

1 hr ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

The amendment, brought forward by the measure's original sponsor, Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, will reduce the originally proposed $3.6 million to $2 million, and will greatly simplify calculations and applications for aid. Bradley said it can also provide funds to farmers earlier in spring, “assuring that they can feed their herds until the cows can eat grass again.” The high cost of cattle feed, coupled with falling federally regulated milk prices, sent 19 state dairy farmers out of the wholesale milk business last year and caused others to sell off many of their cows.

