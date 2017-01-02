New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents a Magical METAMORPHOSES
Mary Zimmerman 's delicious adaptation of Ovid's Metamorphoses is a magical feast of storytelling - mysterious and hilarious, brimming with enchantment, horror, and wonder. NHTP artistic director Genevieve Aichele has wanted to produce it in Portsmouth ever since she saw the original production on Broadway in 2001, nominated for three Tony Awards.
