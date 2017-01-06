Music Hall's 'Writers in the Loft' Series to Welcome...

On Thursday, February 2, The Music Hall will welcome the award-winning and bestselling biographer Brad Gooch to its celebrated Writers in the Loft series. Gooch will discuss his new work, RUMI'S SECRET: The Life of the Sufi Poet of Love, in which he explores the life and writing of the 13th-century Persian Sufi, whose poetry has captured the hearts and minds of contemporary western readers including Madonna, Deepak Chopra and Oliver Stone .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.