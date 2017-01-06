Music Hall's 'Writers in the Loft' Series to Welcome...
On Thursday, February 2, The Music Hall will welcome the award-winning and bestselling biographer Brad Gooch to its celebrated Writers in the Loft series. Gooch will discuss his new work, RUMI'S SECRET: The Life of the Sufi Poet of Love, in which he explores the life and writing of the 13th-century Persian Sufi, whose poetry has captured the hearts and minds of contemporary western readers including Madonna, Deepak Chopra and Oliver Stone .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
|Help finding a rv park (May '16)
|May '16
|Welder
|1
|Guy In Womans Dressing Rm Planet Fitness (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Im A Pervert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC