Music Hall's 'Writers in the Loft' Se...

Music Hall's 'Writers in the Loft' Series to Welcome...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On Thursday, February 2, The Music Hall will welcome the award-winning and bestselling biographer Brad Gooch to its celebrated Writers in the Loft series. Gooch will discuss his new work, RUMI'S SECRET: The Life of the Sufi Poet of Love, in which he explores the life and writing of the 13th-century Persian Sufi, whose poetry has captured the hearts and minds of contemporary western readers including Madonna, Deepak Chopra and Oliver Stone .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide (Jul '16) Jul '16 Lighting 1
Help finding a rv park (May '16) May '16 Welder 1
Guy In Womans Dressing Rm Planet Fitness (Apr '16) Apr '16 Im A Pervert 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Rockingham County was issued at January 10 at 10:41PM EST

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,138 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC