Man charged with assault at UNH acquitted

Monday Jan 9

A jury acquitted a Hampton man on assault charges stemming from a fight at a University of New Hampshire fraternity party in 2013. The jury acquitted Trae Musumarra, formerly of Methuen, Mass., on a second-degree assault charge and a simple assault charge as the result of a fight that occurred on Nov. 17, 2013, in Durham.

