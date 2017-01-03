Innovation and Leadership Presents Will Schwalbe
New York Times best-selling author Will Schwalbe asks: Why is it that we read? Is it to pass time? To learn something new? For the author, reading is not only a way to entertain himself, but also to make sense of the world - to become a better person and to find the answers to the big questions about how to live. Each chapter of BOOKS FOR LIVING focuses on a particular book.
