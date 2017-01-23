Head of NH firefighters union leaving to serve international group
The head of the union representing professional firefighters in the state is moving on to become political director of the International Association of Firefighters in Washington, D.C. Dave Lang, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of NH, receives the 2012 First Amendment Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Portsmouth
|Jan 18
|VictorOrians
|1
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
|Help finding a rv park (May '16)
|May '16
|Welder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC