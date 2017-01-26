Food Truck Festival coming to Somersw...

Food Truck Festival coming to Somersworth

An urban culinary experience and taste smorgasbord pulls into the Hilltop City this June for the first Seacoast Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. The Greater Somersworth Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Food Truck Festivals of America and adding the Hilltop City as a new stop to their 2017 lineup.

