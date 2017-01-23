Family of dying Ciara Brill are takin...

Family of dying Ciara Brill are taking her to see world

Read more: Daily Mail

'Beginning today the United States of America ...gets back its borders': Trump signs orders to build Mexican wall and attack sanctuary cities, announces 5,000 new border guards and triples immigration enforcement force as he goes to war on immigration Hollywood actor, 33, commits suicide by shooting himself in the head on Facebook Live days after being arrested for sex assault Family of girl, 9, diagnosed with a fatal brain tumor and given just months to live are taking her to see the world - but haven't yet told her she's dying Ciara knows she has cancer and is very sick but her parents have been careful with terminology about fatal diagnosis because it is 'too much' The family of a nine-year-old girl diagnosed with a deadly brain tumor and given just months to live are trying to fulfill her wish to 'see the world' but haven't yet told her she is dying.

Portsmouth, NH

