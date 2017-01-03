Durham hires experts to review Everso...

Durham hires experts to review Eversource data

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

The Town of Durham has hired a consultant to analyze potential impacts to Little Bay from the Eversource Seacoast Reliability Project. GeoInsight, in partnership with The Woods Hole Group, will review studies and reports Eversource has presented to the state, particularly those focused on the proposed underground cable crossing under Little Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary Aug '16 Bernie lover 1
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide Jul '16 Lighting 1
Help finding a rv park (May '16) May '16 Welder 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,900 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,435

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC