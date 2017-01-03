Durham hires experts to review Eversource data
The Town of Durham has hired a consultant to analyze potential impacts to Little Bay from the Eversource Seacoast Reliability Project. GeoInsight, in partnership with The Woods Hole Group, will review studies and reports Eversource has presented to the state, particularly those focused on the proposed underground cable crossing under Little Bay.
Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
