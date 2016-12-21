Dover Doins: Making (realistic) goals for 2017
The beginning of a new year gives us an opportunity to look forward to new things, while looking back on the past. The past of course, is our teacher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|Bernie lover
|1
|Beatles For Sale - live at the Seacoast Science...
|Jul '16
|New England Music...
|1
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ...
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC