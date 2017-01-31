Bill seeks new protections for wetlan...

Bill seeks new protections for wetlands projects

Tuesday Jan 24

House Bill 376 would add language to the existing laws that regulate disturbances within the Great Bay system. As proposed, anyone seeking a permit for a project that disturbs the seafloor in estuary waters must perform a chemical analysis of the sediment to quality for a permit from the state Department of Environmental Services .

