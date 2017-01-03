9-year-old Portsmouth girl battling rare brain tumor
After Christmas, Ciara had a CT scan at a local hospital, where doctors found what her father Harold Brill described as a rare and fast-moving brain tumor. The diagnosis has left Ciara - a third-grader at Little Harbour School - battling the malignant tumor and her and her parents dealing with her uncertain future.
