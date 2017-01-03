9-year-old Portsmouth girl battling r...

9-year-old Portsmouth girl battling rare brain tumor

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

After Christmas, Ciara had a CT scan at a local hospital, where doctors found what her father Harold Brill described as a rare and fast-moving brain tumor. The diagnosis has left Ciara - a third-grader at Little Harbour School - battling the malignant tumor and her and her parents dealing with her uncertain future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
Vote Donald Trump Oct '16 WikiLeaks 2
News Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06) Oct '16 a fat arse 315
News Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ... Jul '16 Jeff Brightone 1
rawhide Jul '16 Lighting 1
Help finding a rv park (May '16) May '16 Welder 1
Guy In Womans Dressing Rm Planet Fitness (Apr '16) Apr '16 Im A Pervert 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Portsmouth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,242 • Total comments across all topics: 277,709,091

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC