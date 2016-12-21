Work to Replace Sarah Mildred Long Bridge Continues
Transportation officials say work to replace the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge connecting New Hampshire and Maine is on schedule despite the cold weather. The Portsmouth Herald reports that traffic on the Portsmouth side of the Piscataqua River has been rerouted this past week as workers add new roadway segments to pier one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|Bernie lover
|1
|Beatles For Sale - live at the Seacoast Science...
|Jul '16
|New England Music...
|1
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ...
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC