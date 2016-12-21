Work to Replace Sarah Mildred Long Br...

Work to Replace Sarah Mildred Long Bridge Continues

Transportation officials say work to replace the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge connecting New Hampshire and Maine is on schedule despite the cold weather. The Portsmouth Herald reports that traffic on the Portsmouth side of the Piscataqua River has been rerouted this past week as workers add new roadway segments to pier one.

