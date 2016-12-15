Will Schwalbe to Chat Books for Living at The Music Hall This January

The Music Hall's Innovation and Leadership series will present the New York Times bestselling author Will Schwalbe on Thursday, January 19. The beloved author of The End of Your Life Book Club will discuss his latest work, BOOKS FOR LIVING, a celebration of reading and an impassioned recommendation of specific books that can help guide us through our daily lives. The 7pm event includes an author presentation and moderated Q+A, plus post-event book signing and meet-and-greet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.