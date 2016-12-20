Trumpa s book a Art of the Deala is a bestseller again
Grace Mahoney, 16 months, looks at a copy of "The Art of the Deal" before the start of an event with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on October 15, 2016 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Grace Mahoney, 16 months, looks at a copy of "The Art of the Deal" before the start of an event with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on October 15, 2016 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Vote Donald Trump
|Oct '16
|WikiLeaks
|2
|Woman Sues Over Having To Buy 2 Plane Seats (Feb '06)
|Oct '16
|a fat arse
|315
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Aug '16
|Bernie lover
|1
|Beatles For Sale - live at the Seacoast Science...
|Jul '16
|New England Music...
|1
|Clinton receives long-awaited endorsement from ...
|Jul '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|rawhide
|Jul '16
|Lighting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC