This obituary of former Shore resident is hilarious, heartfelt and full of life

Thursday Dec 15

Chris Connors, a 67-year-old New Englander who spent 15 years summering at the Jersey Shore, was desperately ill with Lou Gehrig's Disease and stage four pancreatic cancer in the last three months of his life, but waved off talk of an obituary, telling his family simply "to make it funny." Mission accomplished.

