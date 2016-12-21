Snow draws sledders to Wagon Hill

Snow draws sledders to Wagon Hill

DURHAM – The unofficial sport of school holiday vacation, sledding was able to jumpstart on Friday in the aftermath of the overnight snowstorm. Dozens of parents and their children descended upon Wagon Hill Farm in Durham, with its long hill on the side of New Hampshire's Route 4, to celebrate the first major snowfall of the season.  However, Friday featured perfect winter weather; not too cold to make going outside a test of the latest technological advancements in hand and feet warmers, and not too mild to seem unseasonably strange to be outside sledding.

