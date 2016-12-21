Ruling on Seth Mazzaglia's appeal for new trial due today
Seth Mazzaglia, convicted of killing a University of New Hampshire student in 2012, is expected to learn Tuesday morning whether he will get a new trial. The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruling comes after arguments last month that were restricted under the state's Rape Shield Law, which says evidence of prior consensual sexual activity, between a victim and any person other than the defendant, shall not be admitted.
